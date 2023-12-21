Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD issues Operation Return Home for 27-year-old man missing from Camp Taylor area

Lucian Gooden
Lucian Gooden(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are asking for help finding a 27-year-old man who went missing from the Camp Taylor area.

Lucian Gooden is possibly in a manic state, police said. He was last seen wearing gray cargo pants, brown work boots, several layers of clothes with a brown Carhart coat and a black backpack.

Police say he went missing Thursday around 3:30 a.m.

Gooden is described as a 6′1″ male weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair styled as a mohawk. Gooden has tattoos on his arms, legs and neck.

If anyone has seen Gooden or has any information on his whereabouts, contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: TRIMARC
All lanes reopen after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash

Latest News

Louisville vs. Kentucky basketball pregame information
Patients with Norton Healthcare will soon have easier access to specialty heart and vascular...
Class action lawsuit filed against Norton for ransomware attack
The lawsuit is about the ransomware attack in May that leaked the information of 2.5 million...
Class action lawsuit filed against Norton for ransomware attack
LMPD cruisers
Man dead after hit and run on Gilmore Lane