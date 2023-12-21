LMPD issues Operation Return Home for 27-year-old man missing from Camp Taylor area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are asking for help finding a 27-year-old man who went missing from the Camp Taylor area.

Lucian Gooden is possibly in a manic state, police said. He was last seen wearing gray cargo pants, brown work boots, several layers of clothes with a brown Carhart coat and a black backpack.

Police say he went missing Thursday around 3:30 a.m.

Gooden is described as a 6′1″ male weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair styled as a mohawk. Gooden has tattoos on his arms, legs and neck.

If anyone has seen Gooden or has any information on his whereabouts, contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

