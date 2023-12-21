Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg looks back at his first year in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year has come and gone with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and his administration and we’re now taking a look at what’s been done and what’s to come.

From groundbreakings, to ribbon cuttings, to Downtown development, Mayor Greenberg says he’d describe his first year as “amazing”.

“People are excited about the economy booming, they’re excited about the new parks and libraries being built, they’re excited about the new housing being built all across our entire city and they also believe we are doing everything we can to make our city safer,” Mayor Greenberg said.

Crime has been an emphasis of the Mayor’s all year.

As of Dec. 18, we have seen 397 non fatal-shootings, and 148 fatal shootings in 2023, which are both decreases from 2022.

But Mayor Greenberg is calling on help from the state general assembly and congress to give the city more autonomy to combat what he calls a unique urban gun violence epidemic.

”We know we can do more if we had more tools and more rights to crack down on illegal gun use that’s plaguing our city, that’s killing our young people,” Mayor Greenberg explained. “We want to do more but we can’t do that right now with the current laws in place.”

Even the laws in place and how they’re administered has been in question.

Mayor Greenberg says his office and LMPD have been in talks with judges to ensure the judicial system doesn’t just become a revolving door for repeat offenders and the role gang and gun violence plays in this city.

”I understand each case is different but if someone is using a gun for the wrong reason, if someone is picking up a gun to either harm or even worse kill somebody, I believe there needs to be punishment that’s measured in years, not in months,” he shared.

So the question remains what makes Mayor Greenberg’s administration different from the past administrations?

Mayor Greenberg says it’s their plans to correct the flaws in the training of police, revitalizing downtown and the addition of affordable housing.

All plans he says he looks forward to putting into motion in 2024.

”We’re working to build 15,000 more affordable housing units, we launched an economic development action plan that hasn’t happened in our city in over a decade to create more good paying career-path jobs, historic investments in our parks and our libraries,” Mayor Greenberg said. “And a new approach to public safety that will reduce the amount of violent crime plaguing our city.”

He also has hired a design firm to reimagine the Belvedere, launching a Universal Pre-K program in 2024, and even open up new parks like the Alberta O. Jones Park and launched free Wi-Fi for five parks with more coming in the new year.

Mayor Greenberg says he feels his administration has built a strong relationship with Frankfort, the Governor’s office and members of both sides of the aisle on metro council and believes it will lead to continued change for the better in 2024.

