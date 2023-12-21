Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville vs. Kentucky basketball pregame information

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and #9 Kentucky will face off for their annual rivalry matchup to wrap up 2023.

The UofL Cardinals (5-6 Overall, 0-1 ACC) and UK Wildcats (8-2 Overall, 0-0 SEC) will play at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday with tipoff at 6 p.m. It will be aired on ESPN as well.

To purchase tickets for the game, click here.

For more information on what to know before heading into the downtown arena, click here.

