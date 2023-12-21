Man dead after hit and run on Gilmore Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a white Jeep at the Gilmore Lane, Preston Highway intersection, LMPD said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday night to the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses said the man was struck by what appeared to be an older white Jeep that fled the scene in an unknown direction.

LMPD is investigating and asking that anyone with information on the case call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.