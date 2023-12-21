Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after hit and run on Gilmore Lane

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being hit by a white Jeep at the Gilmore Lane, Preston Highway intersection, LMPD said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday night to the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses said the man was struck by what appeared to be an older white Jeep that fled the scene in an unknown direction.

LMPD is investigating and asking that anyone with information on the case call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash
Source: TRIMARC
All lanes reopen after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Latest News

Patients with Norton Healthcare will soon have easier access to specialty heart and vascular...
Class action lawsuit filed against Norton for ransomware attack
Louisville police is investigating after a man was shot in front of LMDC Wednesday evening.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central Business District
The Kentucky Derby Festival shared the final race maps for the minimarathon and marathon on...
2024 Marathon returns to South Louisville
Source: TRIMARC
All lanes reopen after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Rhodes is charged in the murders of Christopher Jones and teen brothers Maurice Gordon and...
Jury recommends 3 life sentences for convicted triple murderer Brice Rhodes