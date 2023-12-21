Contact Troubleshooters
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central Business District

Louisville police is investigating after a man was shot in front of LMDC Wednesday evening.
Louisville police is investigating after a man was shot in front of LMDC Wednesday evening.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police is investigating after a man was shot in front of LMDC Wednesday evening.

LMPD responded at about 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 400 block of S. 6th Street and found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to call the LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

