Man killed in hit-and-run on Gilmore Lane identified as 34-year-old

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the name of a 34-year-old killed in a hit-and-run at the Gilmore Lane and Preston Highway intersection.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday after Justin Cooper was struck by a vehicle. Cooper died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said Cooper was struck by what appeared to be an older white Jeep that fled the scene in an unknown direction.

LMPD is investigating and asking that anyone with information on the case call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

