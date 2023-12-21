Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Southern Indiana bar

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) – An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a man and wounding of a woman during an altercation at a bar in northeastern Clark County.

Around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to at Sweathogs Bar and Grill on Indiana 62 in New Washington on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man and woman both with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is being treated for her wounds, the sheriff’s office says.

Officers took a man into custody for questioning, but he was later released after investigators consulted with the Clark County Prosecutors Office.

In a social media post, Sheriff Scott Maples said, “There was potentially a gunfire exchange between two individuals.”

Maples said the investigation remains open.

