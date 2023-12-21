Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Southern Indiana bar

On Dec. 20, 2023, a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded during an exchange of...
On Dec. 20, 2023, a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded during an exchange of gunfire at on Indiana 62 in New Washington, Ind. A third person was questioned , but later released.(Jeff Knight/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) – An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a man and wounding of a woman during an altercation at a bar in northeastern Clark County.

Around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to at Sweathogs Bar and Grill on Indiana 62 in New Washington on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man and woman both with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is being treated for her wounds, the sheriff’s office says.

Officers took a man into custody for questioning, but he was later released after investigators consulted with the Clark County Prosecutors Office.

In a social media post, Sheriff Scott Maples said, “There was potentially a gunfire exchange between two individuals.”

Maples said the investigation remains open.

