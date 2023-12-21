Money for votes: Former Cincinnati councilman to be sentenced

Contact Troubleshooters
Former Cincinnati councilman Jeff Pastor to be sentenced
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati City Councilman is expected to be sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in a bribery scheme.

Jeff Pastor, 40, was convicted of accepting $55,000 in exchange for votes while serving as an elected official, court documents say.

While Pastor is expected to be sentenced in the federal corruption case, there is still debate on just how long his sentence should be and whether or not it should be more severe than the sentences given to former council members convicted of similar crimes.

In June, Pastor pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud and admitted to accepting bribes in exchange for official action as an elected public official.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to ask for a sentence exceeding two years in prison.

However, Pastor has asked for a sentence of 12 months and one day in prison. The additional day would make him eligible for good time credit.

In a sentencing memorandum, his federal public defender said that prison term is “sufficient punishment” for his crime. He may also have to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

Pastor was indicted on the following charges:

  • Bribery
  • Money laundering
  • Attempted extortion
  • Conspiracy in pay-to-play scheme

The 40-year-old is the last of the three former council members to be sentenced for corruption related to their time on city council, dating back to 2018.

