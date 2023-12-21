Contact Troubleshooters
Rep. McGarvey helps pack holiday food boxes

By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey is helping provide meals to local families struggling with food insecurity.

McGarvey visited the Shively Area Ministries “Honey and Pop” food pantry Thursday morning, named for the parents of the Daunhauer family who made a donation to help build the pantry.

The congressman helped put together holiday meal baskets for local families.

“One of the things I love about this time of the year is the fact that we get to give,” McGarvey said. “We get to give back. We get to show thanks and gratitude. To come to a program like Shively Area Ministries that’s been here for decades, that continues to serve the community, to roll out, to watch people’s cars and to help give them some food for the holidays is just a really good feeling.”

The “Honey and Pop” food pantry helps all year round, not just during the holidays.

To receive assistance, you must live in the 40216 zip code. They are a Dare-to-Care location but also accepts donations. Visit here for more information.

