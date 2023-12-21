Two dead, one hospitalized in Jackson County crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 2200 block east of US Highway 50 in Jackson County and involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Trawaun Litzlbauer, 20, was driving the Sonata with 67-year-old Stanley Baughman, Jr. as a passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Callahan, 43, was driving the Chevy and was helicoptered to UofL Hospital due to his injuries.

Assisting agencies to the incident were Indiana State Police for Crash Reconstruction, Jackson County EMS, Brownstown Fire Department, Brownstown Police Department and Indiana Conservation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.