Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two dead, one hospitalized in Jackson County crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 2200 block east of US Highway 50 in Jackson County and involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Trawaun Litzlbauer, 20, was driving the Sonata with 67-year-old Stanley Baughman, Jr. as a passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Callahan, 43, was driving the Chevy and was helicoptered to UofL Hospital due to his injuries.

Assisting agencies to the incident were Indiana State Police for Crash Reconstruction, Jackson County EMS, Brownstown Fire Department, Brownstown Police Department and Indiana Conservation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: TRIMARC
All lanes reopen after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
License plates to stay with drivers beginning in 2024
McGarvey visited the Shively Area Ministries “Honey and Pop” food pantry Thursday morning,...
Rep. McGarvey helps pack holiday food boxes
New Albany Police Department (NAPD)
New Albany police says 2 men found stabbed remain hospitalized but should survive
Eric Adam Riggs
Southern Indiana man previously arrested for child sex crimes facing additional charges
Former Indiana state senator seeking Clark County Council seat