UofL Health celebrates record number of living kidney donors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a year of precious gifts at UofL Health’s Transplant Department. On Thursday, they celebrated the record number of living donors they had in 2023.

UofL Health has had 26 successful kidney transplants from living donors this year. Staff lined the halls honoring those individuals with applause as a way to say thanks.

When it comes to kidney transplants, a person may have to wait five to seven years for a kidney from a cadaver, but if there’s a living donor, the person can get the kidney almost right away.

It’s also known that living donor kidneys work much better in the long run when compared to cadaver kidneys.

“With cadaver kidneys, sometimes they struggle a little,” UofL Health Transplant Nephrologist Dr. Lina Mackelaite explained, “and it may take a little bit of time until they fully start working. Living donor kidney work right away. They also last longer than cadaver kidneys, so you know, we tell people that they will be off dialysis for significantly longer if they get a living donor kidney compared to a cadaver kidney.”

Donate Life KY’s “Gift of Life Challenge” helped inspire thousands to register as organ, tissue and cornea donors. UofL and UofL Health were able to get almost 450 people to sign up as donors during the challenge.

