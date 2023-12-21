Wayside Christian Mission hold service for Homeless Persons Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday night is the start of winter and the longest night of the year. It’s also National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

Wayside Christian Mission held a service Thursday to remember those who have passed this year while living without a home.

One of them was “Primo” who died last month when his tent caught on fire.

At the time, Primo was staying under the I-65 overpass on Brook Street. The fire started as he was trying to stay warm in sub-freezing temperatures.

In Louisville, there are plenty of opportunities to help the houseless population as city leaders and non-profits work to help find a solution.

“Come to a shelter and serve a meal, take a meal to someone on the street. If you know there’s a guy that you drive by on your way to work everyday trying to survive in a bus shelter or wherever, take him a hot meal,” Nina Moseley, Wayside Christian Mission COO, said. “A little kind gesture like that that brings them human dignity, can go a long ways in making a difference in someone’s life.”

Louisville’s Coalition for the Homeless estimates more than 10,000 people across the Metro experienced homelessness in 2021.

