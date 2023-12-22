Contact Troubleshooters
6-year-old dead, 9-year-old in critical condition after Southern Indiana crash

(Source: KNOE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old is dead, a 9-year-old in critical condition, and another child is injured after a crash in Southern Indiana Thursday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the intersection of North County Road 100 East and East County Road 600 North at 5:11 p.m. on the report of a two-car crash. Deputies responded alongside a PHI Statflight helicopter and an IU Health Lifeline helicopter.

Sheriff Rick Meyer said an investigation showed a Ford Expedition was being driven East on County Road 600 N with 3 passengers, all children, and a Freight Liner was being driven north on County Road 100 E. The cars collided at the intersection, sending the Ford off the north side of the road into a field and the Freight Liner off the east side of the road into a utility pole.

Meyer said when first responders arrived, they took six-year-old Elijah Sullivan to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where he later died. The nine-year-old was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where he remains in serious condition. The 12-year-old was taken to Schneck Medical Center.

Meyer said the two drivers denied medical treatment and willingly took toxicology tests. Those results are still pending.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist and Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Inspectors assisted in investigating.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

