Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

A 75-year-old woman is celebrating 53 years at McDonald’s

It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman. (Source: WPTV/BARBARA CRAMER/MCDONALD'S/CNN)
By WPTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) - It’s a celebration of service this holiday season.

In Fort Pierce in southeast Florida, a 75-year-old woman who’s been working at McDonald’s marked a huge milestone.

She’s being called a “McLegend.”

Barbara Cramer, a one-of-a-kind treasure on the Treasure Coast, has worked at local McDonald’s locations for 53 years.

“We are proud to have you as part of our family. We are honored to celebrate this special moment with you,” said Ricky Wade, a Fort Pierce McDonald’s owner.

Cramer showed her love for those that make this restaurant run. She said it means “everything. Sorry. I just love it here.”

Cramer said she started here in 1970.

“I just applied for the school board, and then the next day, I applied here at this store, and they called me first. So I came here, and I winded up, you know, working my way up.”

She’s seen so much change, in the prices and “old registers where you had to punch in the total and you had to hit the bar to get the cash register out,” Cramer said.

Cramer said she never thought of working anywhere else.

And as she reflects on the past, she has no plans to fully retire anytime soon.

Cramer calls herself “semi-retired,” working at the Fort Pierce McDonald’s and other locations part time.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD cruisers
Man killed in hit-and-run on Gilmore Lane identified as 34-year-old
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
On Dec. 20, 2023, a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded during an exchange of...
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Southern Indiana bar
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru

Latest News

LMPD to release body cam video of two recent officer-involved shootings
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
The Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter is calling on the community to participate in...
Blessings in a Backpack announces more than 1,400 students to be eliminated from program
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says