An artist in the houseless community garnered thousands in support after his work went viral on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in the houseless community is now going viral on social media after thousands saw his art work in South Louisville.

He sets up at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Outer Loop hoping to use his talents to make a living for himself.

Ryan, AKA Nati, is from Cincinnati but has found his niche in South Louisville while in recovery.

But instead of giving up hope on his future, Nati has instead found a passion to pursue and wants to encourage others to do the same.

You can find Nati on the corner of Outer Loop and Jefferson Boulevard from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. putting paint to canvas as he does what he loves on his journey to recovery.

A road Cory Brown and his wife say they know all too well.

”We’re always trying to help somebody that’s trying to better themselves, especially somebody in recovery because we know what it’s like,” Brown shared. “We’ve both been close to where he’s at right now.”

Nati didn’t want to go on camera but tells me he’s been painting for 10 years and his new found passion has saved his life.

Now, he wants to make a career out of it.

It’s a passion that Alycia Arellano recognized after their first conversation.

”I was so intrigued because he was just out here painting you know in the first moment you could be in your life and he’s out here doing something that he loves,” Arellano shared.

Arellano works nearby and says she sees Nati all the time and they have become friends.

She brings him gifts and food and says she just wants to see him be successful.

”I want him to have a good life now. I want him to be the best person he can be and that’s why I want to set up the GoFundMe and that’s why I want to do all of this for him and that’s why I came out here today because like look at you, like look at you right now this is awesome for you,” Arellano said.

His work is so compelling that a Facebook post sharing his pieces garnered thousands of likes and shares.

A response that has led to more customers to get him closer to his goal of 300 paintings sold.

It’s a feat his supporters feel is worth celebrating.

”I was just like oh my gosh, he’s doing it. He really is and I was so excited for him,” Arellano said.

”To get out here and see so many people stop and show love and you know contribute to a good cause is a wonderful thing man,” said Brown.

Nati tells me he wants his artwork to be cherished and seen everywhere and after he reaches his goal he plans to move to Nashville to further his career.

And by the looks of it, his support may travel with him.

He sells his 16″x20″ paintings for $20, and 30″x40″ and custom paintings for $40.

A GoFundMe was created to help him along his journey, so if you’d like to help, you can check it out here.

