Behind the Forecast: Are Winter tornadoes becoming more common?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter tornadoes have become a more substantial topic of conversation in recent years, especially after the outbreak in December 2021.

On average, Kentucky sees 25 tornadoes annually; Indiana sees 23.

Keep in mind only 10 percent of severe thunderstorms produce tornadoes.

Specific ingredients are necessary in the atmosphere for a tornado to form.

First, we must have warm weather. As the surface of the planet warms, heat rises into the atmosphere. That rising motion helps thunderstorms develop. Warmer temperatures necessary for tornado formation become less common as you travel north in the Northern Hemisphere. If Arctic air dominates the country, that shuts off our severe weather and tornado threat.

Moisture plays a vital role in tornado formation. Moisture feeding north from the Gulf of Mexico into the southern states, Midwest, and Plains helps thunderstorms develop. The moisture provides necessary fuel for the thunderstorms.

Wind shear is also needed for tornadoes to form. Wind shear is the change in wind speed or direction with height. Jet streams are narrow bands of strong winds that circle the planet. A jet stream’s flow can shift north to south as it follows hot and cold air boundaries. These boundaries are more dramatic during the winter, leading to stronger winds within the jet stream.

As the polar jet pushes south, it brings cold arctic air to meet the warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air. The combination of these air masses can lead to unstable weather conditions, including severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Winter tornadoes are more likely to form from east Texas to the Deep South. December tornadoes are most likely along the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi Valley (from Texas to Florida and north to Illinois and western Kentucky). The area expands to include more parts of Florida in January, and in February, it incorporates more of the Plains, Midwest, and the Carolinas.

On average, 123 tornadoes have occurred over the last two decades in the United States between December and February. Some years are quiet, like January 2014, when only four tornadoes formed. Other years are busy and dangerous; 248 tornadoes ravaged parts of the United States in December 2021 - 62 of those tornadoes were EF-2 or stronger. We had two large outbreaks in less than a week. Of the 248 December 2021 tornadoes, 30 (twelve percent) occurred in Kentucky and one in Indiana. December had the most tornadoes in Kentucky that year.

We’ve seen at least one fatal winter tornado in the U.S. each year since 2005. Since 1991, only 1992, 1994, and 2004 didn’t have a deadly winter tornado.

