Behind the Forecast: Can volcanoes impact the weather?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As volcanoes erupt, they release plumes of ash and gases into the atmosphere. These can have significant impacts on temperatures and precipitation globally.

Volcanic eruptions that produce large amounts of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere can cool temperatures locally and worldwide. Sulfur dioxide blocks sunlight and interacts with other atmospheric compounds to lower temperatures at the earth’s surface.

The 1991 Mount Pinatubo (in the Philippines) eruption dropped global temperatures by 1.3 Fahrenheit. The eruption sent about 22 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, which combined with water to form sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid droplets blocked some sunlight from reaching the earth’s surface, leading to cooler temperatures.

The dust and sulfur dioxide can also create more vibrant sunrises and sunsets as the particulates scatter light at various wavelengths.

While some volcanic eruptions lead to a temperature drop, others can increase temperatures.

The volcanic eruption on the island of Tonga in January 2022 shot a plume of volcanic gases, ash, and water vapor 35 miles into the sky. With 50 million tons of additional water vapor in the atmosphere due to the underwater eruption, the amount of moisture in the global stratosphere (which extends 31 miles into the atmosphere) increased by around five percent. Water vapor absorbs solar radiation well and re-emits it as heat. Researchers are still diving into how much of an impact this additional moisture had on our planet’s temperatures.

Volcanoes can produce pyrocumulus clouds (volcanic eruption clouds) into the sky, producing lightning and wind vortices. Volcanic particulates collide with each other at high speeds in pyrocumulus clouds, creating an electrical charge separation and lightning. The hot air inside a volcanic eruption rises, pulling more air beneath it as it climbs in the atmosphere. The wind blows the plume from over the volcano, forming a vortex.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.