Blessings in a Backpack announces more than 1,400 students to be eliminated from program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blessings in a Backpack, a Louisville-based national non-profit that works to feed school-age children on weekends, is issuing an urgent call to the Louisville community.

While inflation is resulting in more kids needing the Blessings bags, it also has caused a decline in charitable giving, resulting in more than 1,400 students in the Louisville area being eliminated from the program.

“Our unwavering commitment is to feed hungry kids (and) this vision remains steadfast,” Managing director of the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack Kim Holsclaw said. “This year has been nothing short of challenging. While we find ourselves in the difficult position of having to make cuts to our program, we’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact this program has on local children.”

The nonprofit is working to connect with other organizations in Louisville to help feed the children across 14 schools who will no longer be in the program next year.

Blessings in a Backpack says a donation of $150 can feed one child for an entire school year.

