Conservation organizations secure the largest conservation easement in Kentucky history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With a historic conservation easement in eastern Kentucky, the Nature Conservancy, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have permanently secured 55,000 acres of land for conservation efforts and public access.

The expansive plot builds on TNC’s ongoing Cumberland Forest Project, a 253,000-acre conservation project meant to protect Appalachia’s diverse ecosystems.

While globally renowned as one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the world, the Appalachian region is also known as an exceptional area for outdoor recreation. Hunting, fishing, backpacking, and mountain biking are essential to many rural town’s economies, and this easement makes these lands permanently accessible to public access and the continuation of those activities.

“We’re humble, we’re honest, we know that no one project is gonna sort of solve all of the economic challenges that some parts of our state, including eastern Kentucky, face, but nature is a resource. Nature is an asset, and investing in nature can yield great ecological returns and it can also yield community benefits and economic returns, and that’s what this project is designed to do,” explained David Phemister, the Nature Conservancy’s state director.

In a two-part venture, the easement permanently protects the acreage in Bell, Knox, and Leslie counties from any commercial development, securing its place as an ecological hot spot and securing its place in the future as an outdoor destination.

“We’ve got the largest elk herd east of the Mississippi here in Kentucky, and this property is located right in the heart of where those elk are living,” Phemister said. “I think both from the passive recreation, bird watching, to the hunting, to the walking, to the responsible use of an off-road vehicle to tour the roads on the property, there’s going to be an opportunity to do all of that.”

Phemister stresses that in his 27-year career with the Nature Conservancy, this project has been the most impactful and memorable so far.

“When I retire, and hopefully that won’t be for a while yet, but when I do retire, and I sort of look back, this is going to be, probably, at the very top of the list, because deals this big just do not come around very often,” Phemister said.

According to the Nature Conservancy, the total economic impact of wildlife-related recreation is estimated at almost $6 billion annually, and with the continued protection of elk habitats, it’s expected that that industry could grow in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.