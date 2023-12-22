Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a suspected late night hit-and-run in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday right before 10 p.m. to South 3rd Street near the University of Louisville’s campus and Grawemeyer Hall.

Police said a man was riding his bike in the right-hand lane when a car hit him. The driver reportedly didn’t stop and kept going.

The man died at University of Louisville Hospital and there’s currently no information about the suspect.

The coroner later identified him as 61-year-old James A. Brewster.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip portal.

