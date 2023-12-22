Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near UofL campus

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a suspected late night hit-and-run in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday right before 10 p.m. to South 3rd Street near the University of Louisville’s campus and Grawemeyer Hall.

Police said a man was riding his bike in the right-hand lane when a car hit him. The driver reportedly didn’t stop and kept going.

The man died at University of Louisville Hospital and there’s currently no information about the suspect.

The coroner later identified him as 61-year-old James A. Brewster.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dead, 9-year-old in critical condition after Southern Indiana crash
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
License plates to stay with drivers beginning in 2024
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
Ryan, AKA Nati, is using his artwork to inspire others and to create a new life for himself.
An artist in the houseless community garnered thousands in support after his work went viral on social media

Latest News

A new citizen-led group is aiming to get more residents involved in the city’s planning...
New citizen-led group alerting residents to new developments, concerns with affordable housing
The city released videos two officers recorded of themselves throwing full cups of pop at...
LMPD releases report on ‘Slushie Gate’
LMPD releases body cam video of 2 recent officer-involved shootings
In the body camera video, Marvin Smith is running with a gun in his hand. The officer...
Man seen pointing gun at police is granted home incarceration before the holidays
Ryan, AKA Nati, is using his artwork to inspire others and to create a new life for himself.
An artist in the houseless community garnered thousands in support after his work went viral on social media