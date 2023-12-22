Contact Troubleshooters
County Clerks preparing for Kentucky motor vehicle records shutdown

The state is switching computer systems beginning Jan. 2.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - County Clerks across Kentucky will not be able to process records related to cars starting Jan. 2.

The whole state system will be shut for training as the state switches computers.

“I was trying to plan ahead, be proactive, rather than reactive,” Keenan Pitts said.

His license plate expires in January. He tried to renew early at the Jefferson County Clerk’s office but couldn’t. The office doesn’t get his car’s tax value until next month. He’ll have to come back.

“That’s the rules. I gotta do what I gotta do. Come back a week after the shutdown. I’ll just come back then,” Pitts said.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Dixie Highway branch is one of their busiest, processing an average of 300 motor vehicle transactions every day. The shutdown in January means no license plate renewals, no title transfers, nothing related to cars can be done.

“We are the largest county, and we process the most transactions. They want to make sure that the most amount of people can get back in,” Spokesperson Erran Huber said.

He said people who need title work done or Sheriff’s inspections, should try and get in next week before the New Year stoppage.

“There’s going to be a backlog, and people want to come in and get their business done. I can’t say I blame them, but I hope they can just have a little bit of patience,” Huber said.

Huber says if your license plate expires in January you can get it renewed through the end of February without getting charged any late fees.

Also new with the switch, you will be able to keep your license plate when buying or trading a car.

