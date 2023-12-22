FORECAST: Spotty showers and mild temperatures into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Above average temperatures today with highs nearing the 60-degree mark

Mild temperatures will stick around through the holiday weekend

A rainy and warm Christmas forecast is on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in store for the remainder of our Friday across WAVE Country. A few patchy, light showers are possible across our southern Indiana counties. Temperatures will be quite mild, with highs nearing the 60-degree mark.

Scattered light showers will arrive tonight and into the overnight. With temperatures falling into the 40s for lows, this will leave us with a cold rain through early Saturday.

Scattered showers will stick around through the first half of Saturday, before departing to the east by the afternoon. This will leave us with patchy drizzle and cloudy skies through Saturday afternoon. Plan for highs in the 50s. Clouds remain stubborn overhead Saturday night, keeping the potential of drizzle in the forecast. Lows will dip into the 40s by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.