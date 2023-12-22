Jeffersonville bar helps feed families in need

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A local Jeffersonville business is giving back to families in need this holiday season.

Harry’s Taphouse and Kitchen is planning to distribute more than a thousand free meals this Christmas. It’s the fourth year the sports bar has helped local families in need during the holidays.

The bar prepped the meals Thursday and was distributing them this afternoon.

Harry’s Taphouse and Kitchen owner James Corbin said the tradition started due to travel restrictions during the pandemic.

“When we opened in 2020, it was COVID and that was a whole different time,” he said. “A lot of people couldn’t travel. A lot of the elderly couldn’t travel for various reasons and… the week before Thanksgiving, we said ‘Why don’t we put some stuff together and help those that might need a little help.’ We were able to help about 100 people and we thought that was the greatest thing in the world. We did the same thing for Christmas as well and it’s grown over four years.”

This year, they said they’re wanting to feed more people than ever, aiming for over 1,000.

