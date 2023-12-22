Kentucky dominates Louisville in 19-point victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville opened Thursday night’s rivalry game with a 5-0 advantage three and a half minutes in. It took Kentucky less than a minute to even the score and, after a few minutes of going back-and-forth, the Wildcats ran away with the game, winning 95-76.

It was the veterans who led the way for the Cats, with fifth year senior Antonio Reeves finishing with 30 points, earning MVP honors, and grad transfer Tre Mitchel posting a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. But there was still strong production from their young stars as well. Freshmen Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham had double figure scoring nights with 13 and 12, respectively and last year’s Kentucky Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard had 11 points, 10 assists and four rebounds in his first taste of the rivalry.

Louisville had four players in double figures, led by Skyy Clark’s 20. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 16 and 11 rebounds while Mike James had 12 and Tre White had 11.

It was size and shooting that won the day for the Cats. They shot 51.5% from the field and made half of their three-point attempts while the Cards were 42.4% from the field and made just a quarter of their shots from downtown. At the stripe, it was the same story – 13/16 for UK and 22/31 for UofL.

While the Cards did hold the rebounding advantage, 41-39, that margin was due to an offensive rebounding edge of four and UK’s interior defense was too much, as evidenced by nine blocks.

The loss comes on the heels of Louisville’s best performance of the season so far, a 85-63 win over Pepperdine that followed arguably the low mark of the year, a 12-point loss to Arkansas State. It drops the Cards to 5-7 on the season, while the Cats improve to 9-2.

Louisville is on the road Jan. 3 at No. 22 Virginia. The Cats have one more game before the end of the year, hosting Illinois State on Dec. 29.

