Kids get new coats from Feed the City’s ‘Buy a Coat, Warm a Heart’ giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 22nd annual Christmas “Buy a Coat, Warm a Heart” giveaway happened Friday morning, hosted by the nonprofit Feed the City.

The event provides kids in need with new coats, gloves, hats and even toys.

This year’s theme was “Never Forget Where you Come From,” a reminder to everyone to see how far we’ve come when we work together.

“To help someone is one of the greatest, greatest encouragements in life,” Feed the City executive director Pastor Larry D. Coleman said. “If you see somebody down, don’t leave them down. Reach out to grab them and help them up.”

Families were also given a holiday food basket with turkey or ham.

