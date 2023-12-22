Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD releases body cam video of two recent officer-involved shootings

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has released the body camera video of the two officer involved shootings from December.

The first shooting happened on Fourth and Central Avenue near Churchill Downs on Dec. 8. An LMPD officer shot Marvin Smith after police said he got out of a car carrying a gun with an extended magazine and ignored officers’ commands to drop his weapon.

Then on Dec. 14, two LMPD officers fired shots during a domestic incident that left one person dead and one in critical condition.

Officers said they were responding to a home on North 25th Street after a caller said someone inside was pointing a gun at people, including a child. They reportedly tried to calm things down, but shots were fired after after they forced their way inside a room.

Louisville Metro police officials break down the body camera videos.

