Low UofL Basketball attendance impacting local bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With UofL’s struggling record this basketball season, bars on Main Street, much like the KFC Yum! Center, are seeing more empty seats.

“Crowds have been lower, and it’s mainly because they’re not winning,” Barrel Bar General Manager Nathan Buse said.

Buse said since last season, he hasn’t seen the same rush that downtown bars usually see on basketball game days.

As a Louisville native and Cards fan himself, he’s noticed there’s been a lack of enthusiasm among the fan base, especially in a state with such an audience for college sports.

“You look at the turnout for the football program, you can’t even get off the interstate next to the stadium, it backs up down the road because of that winning season,” Buse said. “There’s a huge Kentucky fan base for college sports and UofL basketball, they’re not good, and you can see the turnout.”

Through seven home games this season, the average attendance is 10,726. Attendance is down 49% from the 2016 to 2017 season when Rick Pitino coached the Cards to a 25 and 9 record.

During that season, average attendance was 20,846.

“I think whenever Kenny Payne came in, we were optimistic, and then it went away pretty quickly,” recent UofL grad Jake Murdach said. “I think the fans were behind it a little and I think the players feel it.”

Former UofL women’s basketball player Valerie Combs, who played for the team during the 1970s and was the program’s first player to score 1,000 points, came out to Thursday’s rivalry game against UK to support the team. Combs says having a packed – or empty - stadium can make all the difference.

“The energy in a gym is big, it’s like another player on the court,” Combs said. “So having the gym full of red will help them.”

No matter their record, dedicated Cards fans who came out to the game wanted to encourage more fans to come support the team.

“It’s really about the players,” fan Chad Vanderhoof said. “It might not be the season they were hoping for this year but still those guys are going out there and putting everything they have on the court.”

“People say Louisville has the best fans in the country, well we don’t,” fan Jeanie Tuttle said. “This is disgusting, this is so disappointing to me, and I think we should come out and support.”

