Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana families get Habitat Houses

Habitat for Humanity and One Southern Indiana cut the ribbon on the two homes. Habitat Houses...
Habitat for Humanity and One Southern Indiana cut the ribbon on the two homes. Habitat Houses are built by volunteers, sold at no profit, and are financed with zero interest mortgage loans.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two families in Southern Indiana now have new homes.

Habitat for Humanity and One Southern Indiana cut the ribbon on the two homes. Habitat Houses are built by volunteers, sold at no profit, and are financed with zero interest mortgage loans.

“It’s truly amazing,” Melissa Sprigler of Southern Indiana said. “I’m a mother of two little girls so for these families to have a home for their families to come home to is absolutely amazing and I don’t see any greater gift than helping them in that way.”

Since Habitat for Humanity started working in Clark and Floyd Counties, they’ve built more than 50 homes. They’re hoping to finish five more before the new year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: TRIMARC
All lanes reopen after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash

Latest News

Mayor Craig Greenberg reflects on his first year in office.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg looks back at his first year in office
Gold Coin
‘Christmas miracle’: Gold coin estimated to be over $2k donated to Salvation Army
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered
The city released videos two officers recorded of themselves throwing full cups of pop at...
Metro releases videos of former LMPD officers throwing drinks at people