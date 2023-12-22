Southern Indiana families get Habitat Houses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two families in Southern Indiana now have new homes.

Habitat for Humanity and One Southern Indiana cut the ribbon on the two homes. Habitat Houses are built by volunteers, sold at no profit, and are financed with zero interest mortgage loans.

“It’s truly amazing,” Melissa Sprigler of Southern Indiana said. “I’m a mother of two little girls so for these families to have a home for their families to come home to is absolutely amazing and I don’t see any greater gift than helping them in that way.”

Since Habitat for Humanity started working in Clark and Floyd Counties, they’ve built more than 50 homes. They’re hoping to finish five more before the new year.

