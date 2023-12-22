Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates. (WISN)
By WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAFIELD, Wis, (WISN) - Two 10-year-old boys are dead in Wisconsin after a police pursuit ended in a car crash.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies in Waukesha County tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates.

The driver did not stop and the deputies pursued the vehicle until it crashed, according to the sheriff’s department.

The two boys, both identified as the driver’s sons, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates. (WISN)

The 29-year-old man who was driving was critically injured, but is stable, the sheriff’s department said. His 29-year-old girlfriend is in stable condition.

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter and the driver’s 14-year-old niece were was also listed in critical condition.

All six occupants in the crashed vehicle were from Milwaukee.

The driver had a warrant for possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD cruisers
Man killed in hit-and-run on Gilmore Lane identified as 34-year-old
On Dec. 20, 2023, a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded during an exchange of...
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Southern Indiana bar
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
Bearno's by the Bridge is closing, as the restaurant moves to a new location on Market St.
Bearno’s says goodbye to downtown location and longtime employee
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide

Latest News

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
'This kind of situation is preventable': 10-year-olds killed in police chase, crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
10-year-old boys killed in police chase, crash
This is a portion of US Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., on Monday, Dec. 18,...
Biden believes U.S. Steel sale to Japanese company warrants ‘serious scrutiny,’ White House says