FORECAST: A big warm-up Christmas Eve sets us up for a wet Christmas Day

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy drizzle and relatively mild temperatures overnight
  • Very warm temperatures are on the way for Christmas Eve
  • Widespread and steady rain could impact some of your holiday plans for Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds overhead will help keep temperature well above our normal lows for late December.

Plan for temperatures by Sunday morning to fall only into the mid 40s. A few areas have a small chance of seeing some patchy drizzle overnight as well.

CHRISTMAS EVE: While Sunday morning will begin with cloud cover, sunshine will be on the increase throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be quite warm, with highs climbing well into the low and mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Scattered showers begin to move in late Sunday and will stick with us through early CHRISTMAS MORNING.

Temperatures will still be very mild too, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

Merry Christmas!

A wall of steady rain will move in from the west early Monday morning. While the rain won’t be very heavy, it may still create a few travel headaches. Temperatures will near the low 60s for afternoon highs with wind gusts up to 20 MPH.

