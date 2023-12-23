Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Spotty showers Saturday, a big warm-up for Christmas Eve

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few scattered morning light showers are possible for the first half of today
  • Temperatures soar well into the 60s for highs Christmas Eve
  • A soggy set-up is on the way for Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will stick around through the first half of Saturday, before gradually exiting to the east by the afternoon. This will leave us with patchy drizzle and mostly cloudy skies through the rest of Saturday.

Plan for highs in the 50s. Clouds stick around Saturday night with the chance of more patchy drizzle.

Lows will dip into the 40s by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies early Sunday will become partly cloudy later in the day. CHRISTMAS EVE will be a warm one! We’ll stay mostly dry too, as temperatures soar into the 60s for highs.

Rain moves in late Christmas EVE NIGHT and sticks with us through early CHRISTMAS MORNING. Temperatures will be very mild too, with lows only falling into the 40s and 50s

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Weather 9 a.m. - Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

