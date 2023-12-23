FORECAST: Spotty showers Saturday, a big warm-up for Christmas Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few scattered morning light showers are possible for the first half of today

Temperatures soar well into the 60s for highs Christmas Eve

A soggy set-up is on the way for Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will stick around through the first half of Saturday, before gradually exiting to the east by the afternoon. This will leave us with patchy drizzle and mostly cloudy skies through the rest of Saturday.

Plan for highs in the 50s. Clouds stick around Saturday night with the chance of more patchy drizzle.

Lows will dip into the 40s by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies early Sunday will become partly cloudy later in the day. CHRISTMAS EVE will be a warm one! We’ll stay mostly dry too, as temperatures soar into the 60s for highs.

Rain moves in late Christmas EVE NIGHT and sticks with us through early CHRISTMAS MORNING. Temperatures will be very mild too, with lows only falling into the 40s and 50s

