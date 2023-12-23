LMPD releases report on ‘Slushie Gate’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New texts and documents reveal what LMPD knew about officers throwing drinks at random people who were just walking down the street.

Officers Bryan Wilson and Curtis Flynn are seen on body camera video throwing drinks or slushies at people on sidewalks from August 2018 to September 2019.

Seven other LMPD officers were investigated, including Kelly Goodlett, who is connected to the Breonna Taylor class along with the officer’s supervisor Sergeant Kevin Casper.

The investigation found that not only did Casper know about the incidents, but failed to report them.

Casper was part of a text message chain showing the videos, but Casper told investigators he didn’t understand what was being sent to him and thought it was just random people trying to be funny on TikTok, and not LMPD officers.

Investigators said Casper responded in the text chain asking for the videos to be slowed down, which was done to two videos.

Casper was demoted from his position and suspended for 30 days without pay in July of this year.

Detective John Robbins admitted to driving a car as drinks were being thrown. He also told investigators that “thirsty fam” was used on police radios to call out targets who were about to get hit with a drink.

Other officers questioned by investigators told them they believed what was happening was wrong, but feared being retaliated against if they tried to tell supervisors.

Five of the officers who were investigated received some type of suspension.

