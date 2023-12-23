Man seen pointing gun at police is granted home incarceration before the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The issues of guns in the hands of felons and decisions being made by some Jefferson County Judges were front and center once again.

The concerns were expressed during a press conference Friday in which LMPD released body camera video of the two latest officer involved shootings.

In both sets of videos, the suspects were not supposed to have a gun.

Marvin Smith is now facing charges of trafficking, fleeing from police and wanton endangerment after pointing a gun at police as seen on their body camera video. Police fired, injuring Smith.

Smith ran during a stop on Dec. 8 in the area of Central Ave. and 4th St. in front of Churchill Downs. In the body camera video, Smith is running with a gun in his hand. The officer repeatedly tells him to drop the gun. At one point, Smith is seen pointing the firearm at the officer.

He was released from the hospital and originally given a $50,000 full cash bond at his arraignment, but then, another judge, Karen Faulkner did away with the cash bond at the request of his attorney. She granted him home incarceration instead, just in time for the holidays.

The decision was objected by the prosecutor, records show.

Smith has a criminal history which includes charges of robbery, burglary, drugs, theft, assault, contempt and violating his probation.

In a recent Troubleshooter Investigation, Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel shared their concerns about some of the decisions judges are making pertaining to repeat offenders, creating what is perceived a revolving door at the jail and adding to the city’s violent crime.

“The Mayor talks ad nauseam about, as well as the chief about illegal possession of firearms in this community and how devastating it is,” Deputy Chief Paul Humphreys said during the press conference.

LMPD also released the body camera video of another officer involved shooting on Dec. 14, in which officers saved the lives of two hostages. The suspect, Kenneth Clark, fatally shot a third suspect during the incident.

After shooting the victim in the head, Clark aimed his gun at officers, the body camera video shows. The 30-year-old has been in and out of prison for burglaries, receiving stolen property and for having guns as a felon.

He just got out of prison in October.

“I don’t know how he obtained the guns,” Humphreys said. “Obviously he is a convicted felon who should not be in possession of guns, that’s a problem we keep coming back to.”

In a Troubleshooter Investigation, we discovered in the last three years, at least half of those convicted of illegal gun possession in Jefferson County are let out on some sort of release by a Jefferson County Judge.

Former Judge McKay Chauvin cautioned against judges making decisions on statistics alone, rather than the individual case.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said they are having discussions with judges to help them understand the correlation between the city’s violent crime and repeat offenders granted home incarceration, other forms of release or extremely low bonds.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.