New citizen-led group alerting residents to new developments, concerns with affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new citizen-led group is aiming to get more residents involved in the city’s planning process and open conversations with Metro Council members about developments.

Louisville resident Tina Burnell created a new Facebook group called the Louisville Metro Watchdog Alliance to spread the word about new developments in the Louisville metro area.

“It began by our involvement in the planning and design process and seeing how broken that was and seeing how difficult that process is to navigate for citizens in the community,” Burnell said.

One of the driving forces that led Burnell to create the group was the controversy surrounding a proposed development on Cane Run Road. Burnell was a vocal opponent against the development.

Metro Council members ultimately voted to block construction of the project after developer LDG initially promised to build townhomes, but then changed the plan to apartments.

Our WAVE News Troubleshooters found that city agencies and a metro liaison from the Mayor’s Office had previously written letters to council members urging them to push LDG projects through.

“When you see things like that going on behind the scenes, it raises a lot of questions about public trust and transparency,” Burnell said.

Burnell said she wanted to start the group to help residents have their opinions heard before it’s too late, since oftentimes residents may have no idea about a new development coming to their area until construction begins.

Another issue Burnell wants to tackle with the group is making sure affordable housing developers maintain proper living conditions.

For example, we’ve previously reported on complaints about the conditions at Riverport Landings Senior Living.

“The elevator has been out twice in the last six to eight weeks,” Burnell claimed about Riverport Landings. “There’s one elevator and that puts those senior citizens at risk. I feel like it’s a tragedy waiting to happen.”

She said her goal is not to discourage developers but to help residents make their voices heard when it comes to developments in their community.

“We are absolutely not anti-development,” Burnell said. “I am anti-exploitation of vulnerable populations and what we’ve discovered is there’s a tremendous lack of accountability when it comes to affordable housing.”

