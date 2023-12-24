FORECAST: Warm temperatures and gradual clearing for Christmas Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning showers will come to an end near midday

Afternoon temperatures will be running about 20 degrees above normal

Christmas day will be a soggy and windy one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CHRISTMAS EVE: While today begins with cloud cover and a few showers, sunshine will be on the increase throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be quite warm, with highs climbing well into the low and mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Scattered showers begin to move in late Sunday and will stick with us through early CHRISTMAS MORNING. Temperatures will still be very mild too, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

Merry Christmas!

A wall of steady rain will move in from the west early Monday morning. While the rain won’t be very heavy, it may still create a few travel headaches. Temperatures will near the low 60s for afternoon highs with wind gusts up to 20 MPH.

The night of Christmas will still feature rain, just in a much more scattered fashion. Plan for lows in the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning.

