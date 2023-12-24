Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warm temperatures and gradual clearing for Christmas Eve

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning showers will come to an end near midday
  • Afternoon temperatures will be running about 20 degrees above normal
  • Christmas day will be a soggy and windy one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CHRISTMAS EVE: While today begins with cloud cover and a few showers, sunshine will be on the increase throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be quite warm, with highs climbing well into the low and mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Scattered showers begin to move in late Sunday and will stick with us through early CHRISTMAS MORNING. Temperatures will still be very mild too, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

Merry Christmas!

A wall of steady rain will move in from the west early Monday morning. While the rain won’t be very heavy, it may still create a few travel headaches. Temperatures will near the low 60s for afternoon highs with wind gusts up to 20 MPH.

The night of Christmas will still feature rain, just in a much more scattered fashion. Plan for lows in the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9:00 A.M. Weather Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

Most Read

6-year-old dead, 9-year-old in critical condition after Southern Indiana crash
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The city released videos two officers recorded of themselves throwing full cups of pop at...
LMPD releases report on ‘Slushie Gate’
Ryan, AKA Nati, is using his artwork to inspire others and to create a new life for himself.
An artist in the houseless community garnered thousands in support after his work went viral on social media
In the body camera video, Marvin Smith is running with a gun in his hand. The officer...
Man seen pointing gun at police is granted home incarceration before the holidays

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9:00 A.M. Weather Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023
Mayfield, Kentucky tornado
Behind the Forecast: Are Winter tornadoes becoming more common?
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Behind the Forecast: Can volcanoes impact the weather?
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/21/23