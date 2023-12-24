Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Windy and wet Christmas Day on the way

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly dry and relatively mild for the remainder of our Christmas Eve
  • Widespread rain moves in early Christmas Day and sticks around nearly all day
  • Winds could reach speeds of up to 30 MPH tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Scattered showers begin to move in late Sunday and will stick with us through early CHRISTMAS MORNING.

Temperatures will still be very mild too, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

Merry Christmas!

A wall of steady rain will move in from the west early Monday morning. While the rain won’t be very heavy, it may still create a few travel headaches. Temperatures will near the low 60s for afternoon highs with wind gusts up to 20 MPH.

The night of Christmas will still feature rain, just in a much more scattered fashion. Plan for lows in the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers will continue into early Tuesday, before we finally begin to see a decent break in the wet weather during the afternoon. Temperatures will make it into the 50s for highs.

WAVE 9:00 A.M. Weather Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

