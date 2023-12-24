Last Minute Merry Market gives procrastinators gift options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several last minute shoppers made their way to Logan Street market this weekend for some specialty gifts.

Sunday was the final day of their Last Minute Merry Market. It was filled with pop-up vendors and local artisans selling everything from plants to self-care products.

One of the vendors, who specializes in paper arts like holiday cards and stationary, said one of the best parts of this weekend’s market was the convenience it gave the shoppers.

“A lot of things that would just be very easy to just buy a gift bag, have it already wrapped up in a box by one of the vendors,” Michelle Bazeley of Hot Wheels and Glue Guns said. “We also have a lot of people to help our with gift wrapping so that you don’t have to worry about that either.”

You can find out more about upcoming events here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.