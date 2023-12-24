Love Unlimited Community Outreach holds Christmas event for the less fortunate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Never lose hope.”

That’s the message from Love Unlimited Community Outreach.

Saturday, the group set up hot meals as well as backpacks stuffed with hats, gloves, handwarmers and more for those in need.

Central Christian Church served as the space for their very first indoor Christmas celebration. Those with the outreach group said having an indoor space made all the difference, allowing them to host their first real celebration with the homeless and food insecure communities.

They say events like these are important to all impacted by these issues, especially around the holidays.

“We just try to give them something to look forward to,” Love Unlimited Program Director Cathy Higgins said. “We try to spread love to them, anything they need. We try to get them resources. It’s just important. The need is out there. Food insecurity is real.”

Along with backpacks of necessities, Santa stopped by to hand out gifts to members of the community in need as well as children in the area.

