Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilder Park business parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital Sunday afternoon following a shooting in what appears to be the parking lot of the Wilder Park Kroger, near the University of Louisville.

At 2 p.m., Louisville police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of S. 2nd Steet in a business parking lot, finding a scene, but no victim upon arrival, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Later, LMPD was advised of a man arriving by private means to Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated until EMS could arrive and transport him to UofL Hospital with wounds he is expected to survive.

LMPD said all parties are accounted for and their investigation continues.

