New Albany mother wants justice after she says her son was stabbed 12 times

Kimmy Polen shares what her son said happened to him during a Tuesday stabbing in New Albany, and she's now calling for justice.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany mother is reeling after learning that her son was stabbed multiple times and is expected to be in the hospital for weeks.

It happened Tuesday night after the New Albany Police Department says two people were stabbed on East Market Street.

But the mother of one of the victims doesn’t believe the whole story is being told.

Kimmy Polen says her son Christopher Ashley was stabbed 12 times after being invited to his ex-girlfriend’s house to “talk”, but she believes it was a setup to hurt her son and possibly take his life.

“It’s painful to see him going through that, obviously,” said Polen.

Polen shares what it’s been like to see her son Christopher Kyle Ashley in the hospital for the last five nights.

She says Chris had just started at a new job and was doing well for himself as he was trying to get his life together, when he ran into his ex-girlfriend.

”And he said he ran into her at the dollar store and she said she wanted to meet him and that she had something to tell him and he said I’m not going to your house because I know your boyfriend and I don’t want any trouble,” Polen explained. “And she said come at 8:00 tonight and I promise he won’t be there.”

So he went to meet her, but when he arrived the boyfriend was there and she says Chris left and started walking away until he noticed he was being followed. So, he prepared for a fight.

”And he said that the guy punched him in the stomach and he thought that was strange because when you fight you usually go for the face. And he started fighting and they were scrapping on the ground and my son realized his intestines were coming out.”

So she said he tried running away, but didn’t get very far before pain once again shook his whole body.

”And he said he got about a block away and then he felt something in the back. The guy had chased him down and stabbed him in the back, punctured his lung and then just came around and started stabbing him everywhere,” Polen described.

After 12 stab wounds, a five hour surgery and hundreds of staples and stitches, Chris survived, but Polen says he has a long road ahead.

”He will have several months of therapy that he has to go through, physical therapy because they aren’t sure if he’ll ever be able to use his left arm ever again,” she said.

And as a mother, Polen says it’s hard for her to watch her son in misery laying in a hospital bed, possibly reliving his nightmare over and over again.

”Every time a noise, every time he closes his eyes he’s jumping and as a mom looking at him all I can think of is that he’s getting stabbed again,” she shared. “He’s getting stabbed over and over as soon as he closes his eyes and that is hard.”

Now, Polen says she wants justice for her son. Not just for the person who stabbed him, but for the ex-girlfriend she feels set him up.

”I’m not okay with it, they’re not getting away with it and I refuse to accept anything except a life sentence for the rest of their lives for the both of them,” said Polen.

Polen says her contact with police has been minimal but did learn that a suspect has been arrested.

We reached out to NAPD to confirm this information but we haven’t heard back yet.

She says to her knowledge the ex-girlfriend has not been taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

