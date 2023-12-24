Contact Troubleshooters
Volunteers give back to community

By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The spirit of giving found its way to Shelby Park this weekend.

Members of the community were able to get fed, take home warm clothes and get a haircut all in one place as many volunteers hosted the event on East Oak Street before Christmas kicks off.

There was live music for all to enjoy as people handed out coats, hats and gloves to those in need. Those who helped out said that such a large undertaking wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.

“That’s the beauty of it and that’s the love,” Kenneth Pearson said. “You know, because at the end of the day, I couldn’t do it all by myself. So when we come together as one, we can make anything happen.”

The event was hosted throughout Saturday afternoon by C-Tez.

