Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle hit and killed her. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Melonne McBride, Ryan Hennessy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road after she was involved in an initial crash with a separate vehicle Friday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla on I-435 when it was rear-ended by a white 2016 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both drivers pulled to the side of the highway to exchange information. The driver of the Pacifica left the scene afterward.

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle struck and killed her.

Officials said a 50-year-old man was driving a white 2008 Ford F-350 which hit both the woman and her car.

The investigation of both vehicle crashes is ongoing, and police said everyone involved is cooperating.

The name of the victim has not been released as authorities are notifying the family.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

