FORECAST: Drier Tuesday ahead of a late week cool down

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers will gradually wind down this evening and overnight
  • A few snow showers could potentially mix in with some rain midweek
  • Dry and cool for the last weekend of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Conditions will steadily turn drier and calmer throughout the overnight period. A few isolated showers are possible very early tomorrow morning as temperatures remain mild, falling into the upper 40s and low 50s for lows.

Tuesday morning brings the chance of a few area of light rain and drizzle. This will help to keep clouds around during the morning hours.

Cloud cover will steadily break apart giving way to increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few clouds will steadily build back into the region late Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as well, with morning lows in the low and mid 30s. Clouds increase on Wednesday with showers possible later in the day. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

