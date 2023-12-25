Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD remembers Detective Diedre Mengedoht five years after her death in the line of duty

Detective Diedre Mengedoht was hit by an MSD semi-truck while conducting a traffic stop on...
Detective Diedre Mengedoht was hit by an MSD semi-truck while conducting a traffic stop on I-64. She was conducting the traffic stop on a truck in the far right, eastbound lane when the semi-truck rear ended the vehicle she was in.(WAVE)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD held a memorial for a detective killed in the line of duty five years ago on Christmas Eve 2018.

Detective Diedre Mengedoht was hit by an MSD semi-truck while conducting a traffic stop on I-64. She was conducting the traffic stop on a truck in the far right, eastbound lane when the semi-truck rear ended the vehicle she was in.

She was just 32-years-old, with seven and a half years of service with LMPD.

During that time, she worked her way up as a beat officer to become a detective.

Those who knew her say she was a dedicated public servant with a strong sense of compassion for the community. At the memorial, officers who worked with Mengedoht said she adored being a mother to her son, Preston.

“From what I saw, the only thing she was more passionate about than helping the people of the second division was being a mom and a sister and an aunt, a granddaughter, and all the other things she was,” said detective Matthew Swicegood. “Her face lit up when she talked about Preston and the rest of her family.”

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Bates says it’s a solemn anniversary for the department, which gathers to honor her memory every year on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a very solemn day for us,” Bates said. “Deedee was a very special person. She was a great detective but a better friend to many of the people here. She’ll always be remembered and we’re very sorry for her loss.”

The driver of the semi-truck, former MSD employee Roger Burdette, was arrested for murder, wanton endangerment, and DUI.

He is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence.

