Wayside Christian Mission holds their annual Christmas Eve Santa Party

Wayside Christian Mission hosted dozens of families for a Christmas Eve Party to help them...
Wayside Christian Mission hosted dozens of families for a Christmas Eve Party to help them feel the Christmas spirit.(WAVE)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Santa came to town early for those at Wayside Christian Mission Sunday night.

The non-profit held their annual Christmas Eve Santa Party for their homeless families and women at Hotel Louisville in hopes of bringing Christmas Cheer.

The event tries to truly encapsulate the Christmas spirit by giving families that have been through so much, a chance at joy and celebration, even if only for a day.

The Second Floor Ballroom of Hotel Louisville was filled with presents and stuffed animals galore for Wayside Christian Mission’s Annual Christmas Eve Santa Party.

It’s an event meant to bring joy to those who Wayside’s Chief Operating Officer says might be experiencing the lowest point in their lives.

”But here we try to make sure they have all the things that regular children have in their homes out in the community and we want to make sure they have those good experiences,” Nina Moseley said.

Moseley says all of the kids and families were sponsored by various donors in the community to ensure each child feels special no matter their everyday hardships.

”We don’t want any child forgotten. We want them all to know that they’re loved, Santa loves them and we are eternally grateful to the community for making this happen,” Moseley shared.

And of course the gift-giving wouldn’t be the same without Santa, who got to meet each family and even took a picture with them.

”We want to give these kids a sense of normalcy, we want them to enjoy the magic of Christmas, we want to see them have that wonderment when they sit on Santa’s lap,” Moseley explained.

The event created memories that Moseley says she hopes last a lifetime.

”This is a special day, we want them to feel all the magic that adults and children around the world feel with Christmas Day,” Moseley said. “Our children should feel all of that too.”

Moseley says they will also hold a special Christmas lunch and dinner for their families to ensure they get to fully experience the spirit of Christmas.

