1 killed in morning apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville firefighters say has one person has died in a fire this morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3600 block of River Park Drive. Firefighters, who were on the scene within four minutes, found a two-story apartment building on fire with some of the residents still inside.

Lt. Col. Bobby Cooper says an adult woman was located by firefighters during search and rescue operations. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she pronounced dead. Her name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No others injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFD Arson Bureau.

Displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.

