Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 killed in morning apartment fire

An adult woman has died after she was pulled from a burning building in the 3600 block of...
An adult woman has died after she was pulled from a burning building in the 3600 block of River Park Drive by Louisville Fire Department crews on Dec. 26, 2023.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville firefighters say has one person has died in a fire this morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3600 block of River Park Drive. Firefighters, who were on the scene within four minutes, found a two-story apartment building on fire with some of the residents still inside.

Lt. Col. Bobby Cooper says an adult woman was located by firefighters during search and rescue operations. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she pronounced dead. Her name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No others injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFD Arson Bureau.

Displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even...
Handling respiratory illness during the holidays
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

Southwest Louisville store sells $100K Powerball winner
UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways
UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways
A UPS driver dressed as Santa Claus delivered packages to Louisville residents while singing...
UPS Santa Claus brings Christmas cheer to Louisville driveways
Wayside Christian Mission hosted dozens of families for a Christmas Eve Party to help them...
Wayside Christian Mission holds their annual Christmas Eve Santa Party