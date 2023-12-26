Contact Troubleshooters
1 killed, others displaced in morning apartment fire on River Park Dr

Louisville firefighters arrived within four minutes to find a two-story apartment building on fire with some of the residents still inside.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville firefighters say one person has died in a fire Tuesday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3600 block of River Park Drive. Firefighters, who were on the scene within four minutes, found a two-story apartment building on fire with some of the residents still inside.

“I couldn’t even see three feet in front of my face the smoke was so thick,” a resident said. “We came outside and it was just out the door and the side.”

Lt. Col. Bobby Cooper says an adult woman was located by firefighters during search and rescue operations. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No other injuries were reported.

“It’s a lot to process,” a resident said. “Even though we saw it happen in real-time, it does not feel real.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFD Arson Bureau.

Displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.

To donate, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

