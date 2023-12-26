Brandon Pfaadt returns home to train in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville native, and Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher, Brandon Pfaadt is already making the most of his off-season.

WAVE News sports anchor Dusty Baker sat down with Pfaadt as he’s back in town working hard, and looking ahead to his first full MLB season.

From growing up in Louisville to going to Trinity High School and Bellarmine as well until finding himself in the World Series this past season, it has been quite the ride for the starting pitcher, who finds himself back in Louisville again this off-season as he tries to take his talent back to the Fall Classic once again.

“Was playing in the World Series similar to that feeling of waking up on Christmas day?”

“I’d say very equivalent,” Pfaadt said. “When Santa comes, I think that is an equivalent experience.”

Pfaadt is back home in Louisville taking time to reflect on his wild ride over the last year.

“There are always highs and lows in sports and life,” Pfaadt said. “I’ve always been taught to be even keeled and stay level-headed. There were highs, I debuted, and there were lows, when I got sent back down to AAA and made my way back up, and there were obviously highs in the postseason.”

After pitching in the World Series as a rookie, Pfaadt has his eyes set on going deep into the season as a regular starter in the Diamondbacks’ rotation in 2024.

“160 games later, and you’re still fighting for a playoff spot,” Pfaadt said. “I think the importance of staying healthy and being able to keep grinding for your team comes from in here in the off-season.”

“He’s going to come in daily, he is going to get his work done,” Eric Hammer said. “He knows from a professional standpoint what it takes and what his body needs.”

Pfaadt is using his resources here in Louisville as he prepares for his first full season at the MLB level, training at the Norton Sports Health Performance & Wellness Center.

“What are you doing here now maybe that is different or are you doing anything different as you prepare to go back into the regular season and obviously with the goal of getting back to the Fall Classic?”

“I’m coming in here every day of the off-season to help me get to that point,” Pfaadt said. “Every off-season, you kind of experiment and you experiment with certain things, whether that be with pitching or weight lifting and training.”

“We’re not approaching this off-season any different than we have in the past three off-seasons,” Hammer said.

“Eric Hammer knows better than most what will work, and that is why come in here and to Norton,” Pfaadt said.

Over the last four years Pfaadt and Hammer have worked together, Brandon has latched on to other MLB talent training with Hammer, including Chad Green and Jordan Montgomery.

“It was amazing to see the transformation,” Hammer said.

“I just followed Chad around basically, and I was like I’m going to learn from this guy because he has been doing it and that was a game changer for me,” Pfaadt said. “Having him and Jordan to kind of hang out with, I think that helped me take it to the next step.”

“There are steps to get to where Brandon is at or where the other pro guys are at,” Hammer said.

While Pfaadt spends time training this off-season, he is also taking a step to appreciate what he’s accomplished this season.

“In the moment, you don’t even think about that kind of thing and then later on you’re like that was pretty cool and you look back and appreciate those moments,” Pfaadt said.

Pfaadt will be in Louisville until the end of January before pitchers and catchers report in February.

