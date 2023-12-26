Contact Troubleshooters
Flood survivor receives camper after many nights in tent

The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
The Rousseau Vol. Fire Dept. provided Jonathan Baker with a camper.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Countian Jonathan Baker spent more than one year living in outdoor and indoor conditions after losing his home in the July 2022 flood.

After many nights in a lot of places, including a tent, the Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department provided Baker with a camper to live in.

“We’d been to his building that got repossessed and all that, and so, we automatically remembered, ‘Hey, he’s in need,’” said Rousseau Fire Chief Greg Wilson.

Baker will now have water and electric, along with many other things that were hard to come by before.

“Actually feels pretty nice to have a bed. You know, it’s something I can wake up and not in the weather, be warm, you know. It feels pretty good,” said Jonathan Baker.

Baker now lives in Breathitt County with the camper. The flood survivor said he wants to eventually own a home.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

