FORECAST: Temperatures turn cold tonight, a wintry set-up is possible late this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry tomorrow as above-normal temperatures continue

A complex set-up late Wednesday night into Thursday brings the chance of wintry weather

Dry and chilly for the last weekend of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clearing of the clouds will take place tonight, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Despite the clouds overhead, temperatures will be noticeably colder that previous night. Plan for Wednesday morning’s lows to fall into the 30s.

For tomorrow, clouds won’t have completely filled back into the region. This means a few rays of sunshine will be possible during the daytime hours with highs in the 40s and 50s.

By tomorrow night, cloud cover moves back in along with a few stray showers. Cloud cover will continue to build into the region as our next system approaches. A few scattered showers will be possible, but these will stay mainly in our counties southwest of Louisville. Temperatures will be chilly, plan for lows to fall into the 30s.

A complicated and wintry set-up arrives Thursday. Rain showers will be possible, with the chance of even a few snow showers that could be thrown into the mix too. Stay tuned for more as we continue to fine-tune the exact timing and details of this system.

